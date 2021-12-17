Coreto (COR) Price Down 21.9% This Week

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Coreto has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Coreto has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $79,195.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00053006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.19 or 0.08072977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00078388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,195.31 or 1.00207116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.