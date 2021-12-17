Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Steven John Dichiaro Sells 1,400 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven John Dichiaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65.

GL opened at $91.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

