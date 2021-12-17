Insider Selling: Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:HE opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,853,000 after acquiring an additional 61,255 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 27.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 74.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

