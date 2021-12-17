Insider Selling: Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE:HE opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04.
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,853,000 after acquiring an additional 61,255 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 27.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 74.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.
About Hawaiian Electric Industries
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.