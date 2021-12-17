Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) CEO Edmundo Gonzalez Buys 17,500 Shares of Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) CEO Edmundo Gonzalez purchased 17,500 shares of Marpai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MRAI stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. Marpai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Get Marpai alerts:

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai Inc is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc is based in TAMPA, Fla.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.