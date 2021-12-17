$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Indonesia Energy’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Indonesia Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Indonesia Energy.

Get Indonesia Energy alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Indonesia Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indonesia Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Indonesia Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INDO opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90. Indonesia Energy has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $11.87.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Indonesia Energy (INDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.