INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24. INDUS Realty Trust has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $80.16. The firm has a market cap of $778.31 million, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 0.86.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on INDT. Aegis began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

