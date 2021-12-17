Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Bridgeline Digital worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

