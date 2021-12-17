iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $24.54.

