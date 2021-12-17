First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 125.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. First Bancorp has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $44.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,305 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of First Bancorp worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

