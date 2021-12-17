VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.302 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of CID opened at $31.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 149.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter.

