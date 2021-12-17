Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,591 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,664 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,307 shares of company stock worth $5,899,690. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $378.87 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.03 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.70.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

