Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 10,230 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,471,000 after buying an additional 246,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,965,000 after buying an additional 433,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,381,000 after buying an additional 657,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,240,000 after buying an additional 389,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,327,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,677,000 after buying an additional 359,776 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $83.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

