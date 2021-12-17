Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $124.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.67.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

