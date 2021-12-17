Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.88

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.88 and traded as high as C$11.48. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$11.46, with a volume of 373,661 shares changing hands.

CUF.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -22.80.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

