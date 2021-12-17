SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,230.11

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,230.11 ($16.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,418.50 ($18.75). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 1,418.50 ($18.75), with a volume of 2,037,287 shares.

SGRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.30) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.53) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.52) to GBX 1,310 ($17.31) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.53) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,266.33 ($16.73).

Get SEGRO alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,322.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,232.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

In other SEGRO news, insider Linda Yueh bought 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($16.78) per share, for a total transaction of £59,893.20 ($79,150.52).

SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.