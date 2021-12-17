Truist Securiti Comments on Ameris Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of ABCB opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 243.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 198,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 129.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

