Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $257,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $106.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.72 and its 200-day moving average is $106.88. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $83.69 and a twelve month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

