SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSL. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSL opened at $88.43 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.58.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

