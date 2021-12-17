Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. UBS Group cut their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $147.70 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.17 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.38 and a 200-day moving average of $175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

