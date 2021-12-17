Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $112.75 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $117.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.