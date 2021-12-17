Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $116.13 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.0% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $116,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.18.

In other PayPal news, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $188.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $221.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

