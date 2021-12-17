Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

NYSE BFLY opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. Butterfly Network has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

