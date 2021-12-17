Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstar Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $449.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 54,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 29,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

