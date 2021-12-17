Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 1,110,063 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 285.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,499,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110,063 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $87,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 48.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

