G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Laura H. Pomerantz Sells 7,600 Shares

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $25.91 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

