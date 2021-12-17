G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Laura H. Pomerantz Sells 7,600 Shares

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $25.91 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.
G-III Apparel Group Company Profile
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.
