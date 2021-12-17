Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 121,331 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,331 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $48,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

JCI stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

