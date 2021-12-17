Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Sells $247,560.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $247,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MATX opened at $82.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.41 and a 52 week high of $94.54.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.53. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Matson by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

