Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy Buys 23,788 Shares of Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy bought 23,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $332,794.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNL opened at $13.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $126.99 million, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.61. Synalloy Co. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 14,179.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 45.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Synalloy in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Synalloy in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

