Huntington National Bank Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after acquiring an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,525,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

GD opened at $206.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.52 and its 200-day moving average is $196.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

