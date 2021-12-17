Thomas G. Rosencrants Sells 7,000 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $425,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Atlanticus stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.44. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $203.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.32 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 48,656 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATLC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

