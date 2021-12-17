TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CEO Robert M. Buck Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $274.57 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $178.03 and a fifty-two week high of $284.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.69.
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLD. Stephens increased their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.
TopBuild Company Profile
TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.
