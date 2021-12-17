TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CEO Robert M. Buck Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $274.57 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $178.03 and a fifty-two week high of $284.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.69.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLD. Stephens increased their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

