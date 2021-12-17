Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,170,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the November 15th total of 19,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 929,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.90. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

