Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCMWY stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCMWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swisscom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.