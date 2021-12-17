Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SCMWY stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.15.
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.
