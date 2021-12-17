BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BioSyent stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. BioSyent has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System, Tibella, Combogesic, and Cysview. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

