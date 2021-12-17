Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the November 15th total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 559.0 days.

AMDWF opened at $10.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. Amada has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Get Amada alerts:

About Amada

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.