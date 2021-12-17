Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the November 15th total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 559.0 days.
AMDWF opened at $10.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. Amada has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.94.
About Amada
