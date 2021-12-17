QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QSEP opened at $0.04 on Friday. QS Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of energy efficient technologies, which assist in meeting global energy demands. It also improve the economics of oil extraction and transport and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded on February 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

