QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QSEP opened at $0.04 on Friday. QS Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.
About QS Energy
