$0.76 EPS Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE:ETD opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $642.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.73%.

In related news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $430,218.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

