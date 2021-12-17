Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $40.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Stratasys by 1,968.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 497,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 473,495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stratasys by 230.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 7.7% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 345,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,663 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth approximately $5,985,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

