Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.29.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $400.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.06. Accenture has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $413.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 57.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

