Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk Sells 295,214 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total transaction of $286,307,393.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total transaction of $167,803,771.97.

On Thursday, December 9th, Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total transaction of $408,038,061.06.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total transaction of $328,745,077.35.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84.

On Monday, November 15th, Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total transaction of $150,543,890.75.

On Friday, November 12th, Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total transaction of $258,484,188.54.

On Monday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total transaction of $802,624,582.68.

TSLA stock opened at $926.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $930.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,027.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $807.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after buying an additional 610,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.