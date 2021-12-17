Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.39.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

