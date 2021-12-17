RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives $17.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDHL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $138.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.83.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.75% and a negative return on equity of 361.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 350.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 787,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 2.8% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

