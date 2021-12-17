Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.62. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $614,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $50,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,897 shares of company stock worth $19,644,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 531,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 103,855 shares during the period. Markel Corp purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $3,781,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 111,041.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTSI stock opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average is $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $79.31.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

