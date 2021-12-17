Brokerages Set AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) PT at $26.67

Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFCG. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 105.3% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 54.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 103.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 28,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

