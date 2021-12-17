Berry Data (BRY) Market Cap Tops $1.52 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $91,324.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00053006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.19 or 0.08072977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00078388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,195.31 or 1.00207116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veri?ed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

