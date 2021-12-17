DMScript (DMST) Market Cap Tops $208,450.12

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $208,450.12 and $1,392.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMScript has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00053006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.19 or 0.08072977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00078388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,195.31 or 1.00207116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

