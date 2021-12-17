Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 66.2% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter.

VSS stock opened at $132.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

