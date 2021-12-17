Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 852,761 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after purchasing an additional 771,178 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,311,000 after purchasing an additional 304,313 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 403.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 485.8% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $260.57 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $266.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

