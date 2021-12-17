M Kevin Mcevoy Sells 3,500 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

M Kevin Mcevoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of Oceaneering International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $155,362.50.

NYSE:OII opened at $11.18 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 3.32.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 54.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

