Prabu Natarajan Purchases 550 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Prabu Natarajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,450 shares of Science Applications International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,953.50.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.86. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.40.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

